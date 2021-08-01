This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
