This evening's outlook for Auburn: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
