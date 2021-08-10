 Skip to main content
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

