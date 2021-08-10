For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave …
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Thursday…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rai…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…