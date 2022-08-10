Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
