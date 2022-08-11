Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.