Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
New York state officials and the National Weather Service have issued advisories for heat and humidity Thursday that could cause heat-related …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 d…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…