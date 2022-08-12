Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
