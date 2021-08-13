Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variabl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to st…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 d…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…