Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

