Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

Local Weather

