This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
