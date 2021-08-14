Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.