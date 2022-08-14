 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News