This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
