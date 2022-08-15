Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
