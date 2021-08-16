 Skip to main content
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

