This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
