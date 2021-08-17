 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

