Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

