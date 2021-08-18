Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
