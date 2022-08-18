Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.