This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
