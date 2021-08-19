This evening in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
