Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

