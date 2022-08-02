Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.