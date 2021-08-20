This evening's outlook for Auburn: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
