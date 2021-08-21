For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
