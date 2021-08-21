 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News