Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.