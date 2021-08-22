This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
