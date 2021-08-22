Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.