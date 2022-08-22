Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance …
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Rain …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Aub…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…