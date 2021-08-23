 Skip to main content
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

