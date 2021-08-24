Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.