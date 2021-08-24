Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 42%…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sun…
This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees t…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.