Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

