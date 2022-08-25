This evening in Auburn: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
