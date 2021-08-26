This evening in Auburn: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
