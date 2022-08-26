Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.