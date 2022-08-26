For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. C…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Rain …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light…
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Auburn…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking …