Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
