Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
