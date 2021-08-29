For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
