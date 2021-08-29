 Skip to main content
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

