For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
