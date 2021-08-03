 Skip to main content
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

