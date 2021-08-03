This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
