This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
