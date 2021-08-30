This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
