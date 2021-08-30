 Skip to main content
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

