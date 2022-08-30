Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
