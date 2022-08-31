This evening's outlook for Auburn: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
