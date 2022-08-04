For the drive home in Auburn: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Friday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
New York state officials and the National Weather Service have issued advisories for heat and humidity Thursday that could cause heat-related …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and vari…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.…