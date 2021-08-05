Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
