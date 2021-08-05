 Skip to main content
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

