 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News