This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
