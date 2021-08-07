Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.