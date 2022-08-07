Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.