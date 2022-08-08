 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

