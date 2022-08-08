For the drive home in Auburn: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
