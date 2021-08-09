 Skip to main content
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

