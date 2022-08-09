 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

