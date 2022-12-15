Cayuga County area now under winter storm warning

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga county. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could bring down branches. Power outages are possible. The highest snow amounts will be across the highest terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.