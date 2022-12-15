 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEATHER

Cayuga County area now under winter storm warning

NWS
weather.gov

The storm system expected to move through the Northeast today has now been upgraded to a winter storm warning in southern Cayuga County and Onondaga County.

Here's the text of the latest NWS winter storm warning for that area:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11
  inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Cayuga county.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
  bring down branches. Power outages are possible. The highest
  snow amounts will be across the highest terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

For the latest weather details, including forecasts and radar, visit auburnpub.com/weather. And sign up for the weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters to have daily forecasts and NWS alerts delivered to your email account.

Mechanical troubles or getting stuck in the snow can quickly become dangerous in freezing weather conditions. Keep these essential items stored in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
