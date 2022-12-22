Cayuga County-area storm impact: Dangerous wind chills, wind, flash freezing

The Cayuga County-area is under several National Weather Service advisories in connection with the massive storm system making its away across the United States.

In an area that includes southern Cayuga County and Onondaga and Seneca counties, a wind chill advisory runs from

5 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday. The NWS said wind chills may fall to 20 degrees below zero, which could cause frost bite to exposed skin within 30 minutes. Fast-dropping temperatures are also expected to cause problems on the roads.

"In addition to cold wind chills, temperatures will quickly drop below freezing late Friday morning and through the afternoon," the weather agency said. "This will likely result in a flash freeze and icy road conditions."

The same area is also under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday, with forecasted sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The advisory said winds may slow down Friday morning but will pick up again in the afternoon.

In northern Cayuga County, NWS has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, low wind chills and rain that will rapidly change to snow and lead to icy roads are among the hazards predicted.

"Travel could be very difficult," the agency said. "Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches resulting in some power outages."

